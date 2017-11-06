Officer uses taser and a K-9 to apprehend man causing problems at a Clayton bar

Clayton (WQOW) - On Saturday, November, at 10:20 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at the Cabin Bar and Grill at 157 2nd Ave. in Clayton, for a subject causing problems.



Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. While in route, a second call came in advising this subject was now outside the bar and had a handgun.



When deputies arrived, the subject was not there, but was identified as Andrew Bauerfield, 34. They said he had fled to a nearby house. Deputies made contact with Bauerfield but he refused to exit the house. Deputies were able to get Bauerfield to open the door and observed a shotgun next to him.



Deputies attempted to talk Bauerfield out of the house, but he continued to refuse deputies commands. Deputies deployed a Taser to apprehend him.



He continued to refuse commands and a K-9 was sent in the house to apprehend him. Bauerfield was treated for minor injuries from the K-9 apprehension and is currently being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Probation Violation and Resisting Arrest.