18 year old killed in Oshkosh shooting

(Oshkosh) - Oshkosh police said a disturbance involving three people resulted in a fatal exchange of gunfire Sunday night.



Authorities said an 18-year-old Appleton man is dead as a result of Sunday night's shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.



A 25-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound, treated at the hospital and released. Police are looking for the third person involved in the disturbance.



Officials said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.