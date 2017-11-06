18 year old killed in Oshkosh shooting

(Oshkosh) - Oshkosh police said a disturbance involving three people resulted in a fatal exchange of gunfire Sunday night.
Authorities said an 18-year-old Appleton man is dead as a result of Sunday night's shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A 25-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound, treated at the hospital and released. Police are looking for the third person involved in the disturbance.
Officials said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.