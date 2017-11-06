Woman arrested for OWI after driving into Eau Claire concrete monument

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A person is in jail, and a concrete city sign no longer stands after a crash early Sunday morning.



Naimt Aimin, 48, was arrested for speeding, driving without insurance, unsafe lane deviation, driving without a valid license and operating under the influence after she hit a City of Eau Claire sign at 2:45 Sunday morning. Aimin's preliminary breath test registered at 0.156, nearly twice the legal limit.

The Wisconsin State Patrol attempted to stop a red mini van driven by Aimin that had been west bound on Cameron St. The vehicle veered into the median and struck the concrete sign. Officers said they wanted to stop Aimin for illegally mounted lights, and that's when she started crossing road lines and accelerating.



The vehicle traveled a short ways after the crash, but stalled due to disabling damage. State Patrol arrested Aimin for OWI, and citations were issued.



When the officer asked Aimin why she was speeding, she replied, "Because I'm drunk."



Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters said he does not know what it will cost to fix the monument, or how long it will take. He did tell News 18 there is a crack in the display, and staff is evaluating the damages Monday.



Aimin is due in court December 27.