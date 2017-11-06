Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire to relocate downtown pharmacy to Luther Campus

EAU CLAIRE (PRESS RELEASE) Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire will relocate pharmacy services from 325 E. Madison St. to the Luther Campus pharmacy at 1400 Bellinger St. effective Dec. 1.

The Madison Street location will continue to offer home medical supplies Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until transferring those services to the Luther Campus in the third quarter of 2018. Mayo Clinic Store Respiratory Services will continue to operate at the Luther Campus. In addition to the Luther Campus location, Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to offer pharmacy services at 733 W. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire.

“While this was a difficult decision, we felt it was necessary to ensure we are able to continue to support retail pharmacy and home medical operations to meet our patients’ needs,” says Steve Lindberg, vice chair of Administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest Wisconsin. “Transitioning this business to our current on-site pharmacy and Mayo Clinic Store locations at the Luther Campus improves efficiencies, reduces expenses and still allows our patients to fill their prescriptions and pick up home medical equipment.

With this transition, impacted staff will be provided options, including the opportunity to transfer to Luther Campus or apply for other positions within Mayo Clinic Health System.