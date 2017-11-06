Sen. Rand Paul assaulted at his home by a neighbor, suffers five broken ribs

(AP) - An attorney for the man accused of assaulting U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said the attack was not politically motivated but was a regrettable dispute he said most people would regard as trivial.



Matthew Baker sent a statement to The Associated Press on behalf of his client, 59-year-old anesthesiologist Rene Broucher. Police have charged Broucher with misdemeanor assault after he admitted to tackling Paul from behind. A senior adviser said Paul is recovering from five broken ribs.



Baker did not say what the dispute was about. He said the two men have been neighbors for 17 years and worked together when they were both practicing physicians. He said he hopes Paul is doing well and the two men can get back to being neighbors soon.