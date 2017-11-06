What you need to know: Monday night's Packers-Lions game

GREEN BAY (WBAY) - The 4-3 Green Bay Packers look to improve their record against the 3-4 Detroit Lions in primetime Monday night. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Tonight's game is brought to you by the number "25". This is the 25th consecutive season the Packers have an appearance on Monday Night Football, second only to Denver's 26, and the Packers are 25-1 against the Lions in regular and post-season play in Wisconsin since 1992.

This is the NFL's national Salute to Service game. The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions pay tribute to veterans and show appreciation to our armed services on and off the field.

Dress for warmth and dryness. The StormCenter 2 forecast calls for a high of 42 on Sunday -- before the sun goes down, mind you -- with spotty showers or flakes.

BROADCASTS

TV: The game is broadcast by ESPN. Sean McDonough has the play-by-play while Jon Gruden gives analysis. Lisa Sellers reports from the sideline.

RADIO: Packers Radio Network coverage airs on 50 stations in 5 states. Click here for a list of Packers Radio Network stations.Westwood One carries the game nationwide with Kevin Harlan and Boomer Esiason. The game is also broadcast on SiriusXM Satellite Radio channels 81 (Lions), 83 (Packers) or 88 (national).

BRING IT WITH YOU

Bring a pen. The Packers and American Red Cross team up for their annual Holiday Meal for Heroes with card signing in the atrium from 1:30 p.m. through halftime. The cards will be distributed to service members at military bases in the U.S. and abroad.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAYS

The thrill of victory?

TRAFFIC

The Department of Transportation says the heaviest congestion happens 3 hours before a game and again 3 hours after. Regular evening commuter traffic will be competing with fans heading to the game.

Local commuters are strongly encouraged to avoid highways and use familiar street routes instead.

You can see traffic flow in real-time with our Timesaver Traffic interactive map on WBAY.com and the WBAY Action 2 News On the Go app for Apple and Android devices. Visit 511wi.gov for the very latest travel reports.

If you need driving directions to Lambeau Field, click here.

Around the stadium

Oneida Street between Lombardi Avenue and Mike McCarthy Way (formerly Potts Avenue) and Armed Forces Drive are closed to through traffic. Only motorists with a valid stadium parking pass will be allowed to enter.

Vehicles going north on Ridge Road can drop off passengers in the designated area before the game -- but passenger pick-up after the game is not allowed because of traffic congestion and pedestrian crowds through this area.

Pedestrians are strongly urged to follow the directions of police and parking lot attendants and only cross the street at crosswalks.

TRANSPORTATION

Green Bay Metro offers free bus rides to and from the stadium on special game day routes. These free routes run from 3:30 to 6:30 and after the game until 12 a.m. Click here for the Game Day Routes schedule (be patient, that Metro page can take a very long time to load). Regular routes, including routes 8 and 9 serving Lambeau Field, end at 9:45 p.m.

New this season, Uber is the official rideshare partner of the Green Bay Packers with a dedicated drop-off/pick-up zone in the Bellin Health lot behind Lodge Kohler in the Titletown District (tip: exit at the Mills Fleet Farm or Verizon gates on the west side of the stadium). You must use the Uber mobile app. Uber is offering new users one free ride, up to a $15 value, if you enter code GOPACKGO17 in the app (offer valid through March 1, 2018).

Lamers Bus Lines offers Lamers Express Game Day shuttle service to and from stops around Brown County. Stops include Austin Straubel International Airport, hotels, motels, bars and restaurants. All buses drop off before the game and pick up after the game at The Bar on Holmgren Way. The cost is $7 each way, cash only. No advance reservations are required. Click here for a schedule of stops around Brown County. Game day transportation is also available from Appleton, Oshkosh, Wausau and Milwaukee with advance reservations. Click here for details about those rides.

The Packers and its partners have a Designated Driver program. Fans can register at kiosks in the atrium, Sections 109 and 112 on the lower concourse and on the 6th and 7th floors in the South End. Suite and club guests can register at concierge desks. Fans who register will receive a voucher for a non-alcoholic beverage and be eligible to win a mini helmet signed by Mike McCarthy.

PARKING & TAILGATING

The Lambeau Field parking lot opens at 3:30 p.m. for parking permit holders only.

The Packers have parking areas off Ridge Road for $40 with portable toilets and hot charcoal bins. Park for free on residential streets (obey street signs) or a fee in private lots and yards near the stadium.

Lambeau Field has a designated drop-off zone on the west side of the stadium. Drivers must be going north on Ridge Road to access the drop-off area. (The drop-off area will NOT be a pick-up zone after the game due to heavy congestion; make arrangements to meet your passengers elsewhere after the game.)

Tailgaters can use grills with charcoal or L.P. gas, but no wood, fryers or open flames. Grills must be at least two inches above the pavement and have adult supervision at all times. Everything must be extinguished before you leave it unattended. Charcoal can be disposed of in bins provided in the parking lot.

Waste Management placed green Dumpsters throughout the parking lot for recyclables. Recyclable items include aluminum cans; tin cans; beer, wine, and liquor bottles; paper and cardboard.

GATES & ATRIUM

Once a ticket is scanned, exit and re-entry with the same ticket is not allowed, with one exception: The American Family Insurance gate opens at 1:30 p.m. to ticketed guests only for visiting the Atrium, Pro Shop, Hall of Fame and restaurants. Exit and re-entry is allowed until 3:30 p.m.

All other gates open at 5:30 p.m., two hours before kickoff.

The Packers Pro Shop is open to ticketed guests only from 1:30 p.m. until one hour after the game ends.

The Game Day Store on the west side of the stadium is open to ticketed guests only with exit scanning privileges from 3:30 to 5:15 p.m., then reopens at 5:30 p.m. until one hour after the game ends.

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is open from 1:30 p.m. until kickoff.

Atrium eateries are open from 3:30 p.m. until the end of the game. 1919 Kitchen & Tap is open from 1:30 p.m. until midnight.

SECURITY

Fans are reminded to use the gate printed on their ticket. Exiting and re-entering the stadium is not allowed on the same ticket (see the one exception under "GATES & ATRIUM."

The NFL requires walk-through metal detectors at all gates, similar to an airport. Place metal objects the size of a small cellphone or larger into a tray before passing through the metal detector.

Unlike airports, fans will not need to remove jackets, shoes, wallets, watches, keys or coins.

There are express lanes for fans who are not carrying in bags or stadium seats.

As in previous years, NFL policy bans large purses, bags and some stadium seats.

You can have bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"; you can also have one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar).

You can have small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, along with one of the clear bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

You can have stadium seats with backs only if they have no zippers, pockets or concealed areas.

Padded seats with backs are available for rent inside the stadium.

Small cameras and binoculars must be carried loosely or in a clear bag.

New mothers may bring nursing supplies such as a pump and bottles, but no glass items or coolers.

Sleeping bags and blankets are allowed but need to be carried loosely to show that nothing is hidden inside. A reminder that even if rain is in the forecast, umbrellas are not allowed in the stadium.

Any items that do not meet the rules for security clearance must be taken back to your vehicle or confiscated. Confiscated items will be disposed of.

Fans and their belongings may be searched when entering the stadium, and won't be allowed into the game if they refuse to be searched. For more information on NFL security, visit http://nfl.com/allclear.

Stadium seats (portable seat backs) can be rented for $6 in the lower concourse.

PRE-GAME

The Green Bay Packers and WPS Health Solutions recognize Purple Heart recipients on the field.

The Packers will also honor Shopko's Kick-off Kid, Macy Hartjes of Appleton, for hosting art classes that raise money for Appleton's Homeless Connections shelter and outreach programs.

Check out the Mobile Vet Center outside Johnsonville Tailgate Village in the east parking lot and learn about the MVC's mission helping war vets readjust to civilian life.

You don't need a ticket to the game to enjoy the new Johnsonville Tailgate Village. It's open to the public at 3:30 p.m. until one hour after the game ends. There will be food and beverages, live music, and TVs to watch the game. Meet former Packers defensive tackle (and local Manitowoc Lincoln alum) Don Davey (1991-94) until kickoff.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

"The Star-Spangled Banner" is performed by the University of Wisconsin marching band.

Challenger the bald eagle will fly into the stadium.

HALFTIME

The University of Wisconsin marching band performs.

Appleton West and Pulaski high schools compete in the High School Quarterback Challenge.

GET LOUD LAMBEAU

The Packers encourage fan participation at crucial times during the game. Messages and videos on the TundraVision boards will encourage fans to "get loud," taking advantage of the acoustics of Lambeau Field. An example is when the Packers are defending on third and fourth downs.

HEALTH

Smoking is not allowed anywhere within the stadium. The Packers say this policy extends to smokeless and electronic cigarettes as well. Exit and re-entry on the same ticket is not permitted if you hoped to step out for a smoking break.

Nursing rooms are available in the main atrium and fourth-floor club level. Chairs and electrical outlets are available in family restrooms as well. Nursing mothers may bring supplies such as a pump and bottles through security, but no coolers or glass items.

WI-FI

Free wireless internet service is available. Look on your mobile device's Wi-Fi settings and connect to "LambeauField." Look for "Wi-Fi Coaches" who are roaming the concourse to answer questions and solve connection problems.