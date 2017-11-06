Wisconsin voters who moved receiving postcards from state

MADISON (AP) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission is notifying voters who may have moved within the state and need to register again.



The Elections Commission said Monday postcards are also being sent to voters who may have moved out of Wisconsin and are no longer eligible.



The mailing is going to 343,000 registered voters who have told another government agency that they have recently moved.



The voters may have changed their address with the post office, updated it from the Division of Motor Vehicles or applied for a driver's license in another state.



To remain active on the state's voter list, voters who have not moved have one month to mail a return postcard to their municipal clerk. Voters who do not respond will be deactivated.