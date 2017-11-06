You can find the perfect Christmas tree among 175,000 still standing tall in Elk Mound

Elk Mound (WQOW) - A red nose, and a brisk breeze, can't stop Dan Scharlau from the final step in the Christmas tree season cycle at Pleasant Valley Tree Farm in Elk Mound.

"Trees are handled a lot of times before they make it to the harvest," Scharlau said. "It's a seven to ten year process."

That's right, before the twinkling lights and garland, it takes up to a whole decade to make your spruce spiffy.

"We have approximately 200-225 acres in production with roughly 175,000 Christmas trees," he added.

Pleasant Valley Tree Farm works all year to prepare the pines for the holiday season. In fact, the farmers have a running joke about their business.

"You put them in the ground, and ten years later you cut them down."

During the first three weeks of November, a crew harvests wholesale produce, so people all across the country from the Twin Cities to Texas can enjoy rocking around the Christmas tree.

This year, the trees are in tip-top shape, according to Scharlau. The trees are the best they've been in 10 to 15 years because of the good tree-growing weather, and cool fall temperatures. A mixture of both sand and soil make quality ground for excellent Christmas tree production.

Although trimming trees for the season of good tidings takes a lot of time, Scharlau told News 18, every year he remembers why he does it.

"We have five Christmas trees in our house every year, it's always a special season for us," he said.

The family-owned tree farm is celebrating 25 years of business this year.

You can cut your own tree starting November 18.