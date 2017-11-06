Osseo teen arrested for allegedly attacking mom, girlfriend, friends

A Chippewa Valley teen was arrested Monday after allegedly attacking his girlfriend, mom, and friends.

Someone called police at about 3 p.m. and reported someone had been knocked out on Park Avenue in Osseo. The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office and Osseo Police responded, arresting a minor on the scene.

Friends of the person arrested tell News 18 the teen assaulted four people, including his own girlfriend. “He got up and just kind of snapped. Kind of went after her,” said Steven Warthan, who witnessed the attack. “He slammed her against the wall. She grabbed his sweatshirt and he went outside -- and she was hanging on so she got "drugged" [sic] out there. She was still hanging on. He got in his car shut the door, shut the door on her just for hanging on, then grabbed her around the neck and shoved her out.”

Witnesses tell police the teen also attacked his mom, causing her to hit her head, triggering an asthma attack.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office tells News 18 it's still assessing what charges to recommend filing against the teen.

Because the suspect is a minor, authorities typically won't release his name, and News 18 will not show his face.