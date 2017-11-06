Eau Claire Packers fans enjoy Monday Night Football

A pivotal Packers game had a number of people in Eau Claire packing their favorite watering hole on Monday.



Green Bay was looking to stay above .500, while showing some signs of improvement in Brett Hundley's second start.

Packers fans at Court'n House Bar and Grill said the prime time Monday Night Football game just adds to the rivalry with the Lions. Fans hoped Green Bay could show the entire country what they are made of, while also keeping their playoffs hopes alive.

“The whole world is watching and we need to show we can dominate our rivals,” Packers fan Emily Campbell told News 18.

“Monday Night Football is always a good time. I mean, I got to wake up early tomorrow so we are not going to go as hard as we go Sunday I think, but Monday Night Football is always a blast,” Packers fan Joel Campbell explained to News 18.

Unfortunately many Packers fans went home disappointed, as the Lions defeated them 30-17 to push their record to 4-4.