Badgers about to play ranked opponents

Madison (WQOW) -- The nine Badgers wins this football season have all come against unranked teams. That stretch is about to end--Wisconsin's next two opponents are both ranked: Iowa is 25th, while Michigan is 21st.



The Hawkeyes hammered last week's 6th-ranked team, Ohio State, 55-24, Saturday, at Kinnick Stadium. Wisconsin definitely took notice of Iowa's performance, but the Badgers had plenty of respect for the Hawkeyes before that outcome.



"As long as I've been here I've never seen Iowa put up 55 points before," says Wisconsin senior tight end Troy Fumagalli, "so yeah, that's cool, though, that's exciting that they're playing well and we play them next, I was really excited to see that."



"We knew we had Iowa the next week," says Badgers junior left tackle Michael Deiter. "and that's a big momentum boost for them and we get them this week, so that was definitely my first thought: oh, we play them next? So they're going to be fired up and really running high off that win."



Wisconsin will be without two key players vs. Iowa. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and linebacker Chris Orr have been ruled out of the game after both suffered leg injuries in the win at Indiana.