Adopt-A-Pet: Jarrett

By Bridget Curran, Daybreak Anchor
Meet our Pet of the Day: Jarrett!

Jarrett's a two year old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. Kind of looks like a lab. He's excited, he's fun, he's happy. He arrived as a stray in mid-February. He's pretty active so he'd do great with an owner who is also active and playful and would like to have fun. The only stipulation is that they say he'd do better with older kids, but that's because of his enthusiasm and his energy.

Check out Jarrett, at the Dunn County Humane Society.  

