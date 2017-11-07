11/7: Spaghetti Spectacular

Chippewa Falls (McDonell Central Catholic High School) - The 10th Annual Spaghetti Spectacular is happening at the McDonell Central Catholic High School on Sunday, November 12.

Sunday, November 12

11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

McDonell Central Catholic High School

1316 Bel Air Boulevard Chippewa Falls

$ 7 - ages 12 to adult

$ 4 - ages four to 11

FREE - ages three and under

$30 maximum immediate family cost

Take-outs available at the door.

Middle and high school students will be happy to take your order.

The all-you-can-eat menu includes:

Spaghetti with meat or meatless sauce

Deacon Dan Rider's homemade garlic bread

Side salad, cookie, milk and coffee

Other beverages/deserts/bake sale items available for additional purchase.

RAFFLE BASKETS

Classrooms create theme baskets valued at $200+ and will be raffled the day of the event. Cost is $3 a ticket, $5 for 6, or $25 for 18.

Open House at the middle and high school 1:00 - 3:00 pm - WITH HANDS ON - Physics demonstrations.