11/7: Spaghetti Spectacular

Chippewa Falls (McDonell Central Catholic High School) - The 10th Annual Spaghetti Spectacular is happening at the McDonell Central Catholic High School on Sunday, November 12.
Sunday, November 12
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
McDonell Central Catholic High School
1316 Bel Air Boulevard Chippewa Falls
$ 7 - ages 12 to adult
$ 4 - ages four to 11
FREE - ages three and under
$30 maximum immediate family cost
Take-outs available at the door.
Middle and high school students will be happy to take your order.
The all-you-can-eat menu includes:
Spaghetti with meat or meatless sauce
Deacon Dan Rider's homemade garlic bread
Side salad, cookie, milk and coffee
Other beverages/deserts/bake sale items available for additional purchase.
RAFFLE BASKETS
Classrooms create theme baskets valued at $200+ and will be raffled the day of the event. Cost is $3 a ticket, $5 for 6, or $25 for 18.
Open House at the middle and high school 1:00 - 3:00 pm - WITH HANDS ON - Physics demonstrations.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.