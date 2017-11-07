11/7: Eau Claire North's Veteran's Day Ceremony - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

11/7: Eau Claire North's Veteran's Day Ceremony

By Bridget Curran, Daybreak Anchor
Eau Claire (Eau Claire North High School) - Eau Claire North's Veteran's Day Ceremony is on Friday. 

General Veterans Day Information
What: Veterans Day Ceremony
Where: North High School
When: Friday, November 10, 2017 @ 10:00 a.m.
Who: Sponsored by NHS Student Council for ALL members of the Chippewa Valley
Parking: Reserved by the Doghouse (west gym) entrance. Community guests will be able to park and enter from this designated location.
Speaker: MSG US Army John D. Craemer
Pres. of Colors: EC Police Department
Pre. of Arms: VFW Post 305
Performances: NHS Jazz I, Orchestra & Concert Choir
Readings: Four original student works paying tribute to veterans

