11/7: Eau Claire North's Veteran's Day Ceremony

Eau Claire (Eau Claire North High School) - Eau Claire North's Veteran's Day Ceremony is on Friday.
General Veterans Day Information
What: Veterans Day Ceremony
Where: North High School
When: Friday, November 10, 2017 @ 10:00 a.m.
Who: Sponsored by NHS Student Council for ALL members of the Chippewa Valley
Parking: Reserved by the Doghouse (west gym) entrance. Community guests will be able to park and enter from this designated location.
Speaker: MSG US Army John D. Craemer
Pres. of Colors: EC Police Department
Pre. of Arms: VFW Post 305
Performances: NHS Jazz I, Orchestra & Concert Choir
Readings: Four original student works paying tribute to veterans
http://www.ecasd.us/North-High-School/Activities/Leadership-and-Service/Student-Council
