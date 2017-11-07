11/7: Eau Claire North's Veteran's Day Ceremony

Eau Claire (Eau Claire North High School) - Eau Claire North's Veteran's Day Ceremony is on Friday.

General Veterans Day Information

What: Veterans Day Ceremony

Where: North High School

When: Friday, November 10, 2017 @ 10:00 a.m.

Who: Sponsored by NHS Student Council for ALL members of the Chippewa Valley

Parking: Reserved by the Doghouse (west gym) entrance. Community guests will be able to park and enter from this designated location.

Speaker: MSG US Army John D. Craemer

Pres. of Colors: EC Police Department

Pre. of Arms: VFW Post 305

Performances: NHS Jazz I, Orchestra & Concert Choir

Readings: Four original student works paying tribute to veterans

