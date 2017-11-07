69-year-old woman dead in Dunn Co. fire

Sand Creek (WQOW) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that killed a 69-year-old woman in Dunn Co.



The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says that on November 6, 2017 at 8:20 P.M. the Dunn County 911 Communications Center received a report of residential fire at N12946 870th Street in the Township of Sand Creek.



The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Sand Creek Fire, Colfax Fire and EMS and Chippewa Fire Protection District responded to the scene.

When deputies arrived it was determined that a 69-year-old female resided alone at the residence, and she was home at the time.



Dunn County Sheriff’s Office Investigators began their investigation and were able to locate a body believed to be the female resident inside the home. The Dunn County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

Tuesday, an autopsy will be performed. Identification of the victim and the results of the autopsy will be released as soon as information becomes available. Investigation into the origin of the fire continues.



This is a developing story, stay with WQOW News 18 for the latest details.