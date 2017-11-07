HAPPENING NOW: How your lunch can benefit others in the Chippewa Valley

HAPPENING NOW: How your lunch can benefit others in the Chippewa - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
(WQOW) - Two Chippewa Valley restaurants are putting profits on the back burner Tuesday, and instead donating proceeds to worthy causes. 

In Eau Claire, Bug Eyed Betty's is hosting the first 'Eat So That Others May' event. The restaurant will be offering its lunch buffet for free. The suggested donation is $6 with proceeds going to The Community Table. News 18 reported in October that The Community Table needs more donations to keep up services. 

In Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Family Restaurant is donating 100% of its proceeds to Jason's Presents until 9 p.m., Tuesday. Local deliveries are available.

Jason's Presents is a charity that gives holiday presents to families who cant afford them. It's named for Chippewa County Deputy Jason Zunker, who was killed on duty near Bloomer in 2008.

