Chippewa Falls man to spend 10 years in prison for sexual assault of a child

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man convicted of child sexual assault will spend ten years in prison.



Ronald Lanners was sentenced Monday in Chippewa County. Lanners was charged last year with assaulting two fourteen year old boys. He ultimately pleaded no contest to one count of child sexual assault and another charge of possessing child porn.



Lanners' sentence is in addition to a four-year term he is already serving for trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a child, who was actually an undercover officer.

