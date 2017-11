Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Veterans Day this year won't be observed until Friday. However, proving veterans are worth more than just a day, a flag pole dedication and flag presentation ceremony were held Tuesday morning.

A new flag and pole stand tall at Wissota Place Senior Living in Chippewa Falls. Eleven of the sixty two residents are veterans.

The American Legion Post 77 conducted the ceremony while the Chippewa Falls High School choir sang "The Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America”.