Two men arrested after police say they stole more than $10,000 worth of power tools in Lake Hallie

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - Two men have been arrested in Lake Hallie for stealing property among other charges.



On Nov. 4 around 10:30 p.m., Officer Nick Spehle observed suspicious activity taking place at the Lake Hallie Self Storage located at 11174 18th Avenue.



A vehicle was parked next to an open storage unit. Officer Sam Eaton responded to assist, and then both officers made contact with two men at the storage unit. While speaking with the men, officers saw dozens of power tools and police believed that the items were likely stolen.



One of the subjects, Cole Halvorson, 34, from Independence, was hiding in the top area of the storage unit. He was the renter of the unit. Halvorson had an active warrant from Eau Claire, and was arrested.



The second person, Shawn M Lanier, 36, from Eau Claire, was also arrested, and charged with possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and a probation hold.

Officers obtained a search warrant and seized over $10,000 worth of power tools and equipment. Both men will now each face an additional charge of receiving stolen property greater than $10,000.



The Lake Hallie Police Department is working with area agencies in an attempt to locate the locations where these items were stolen from.