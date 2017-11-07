Milwaukee man has outburst in interrogation room fearing zombies might get him

(WISN) - A Milwaukee man being questioned in a police interrogation room about the murders of three of his neighbors had a dramatic outburst in which he feared that zombies might get him, according to video shown in court Tuesday.

Dan Popp was found guilty in September in the March 2016 shooting deaths of Jesus Manso-Perez, Phia Vue and Mai Vue.



Jurors hearing the case this week will decide whether or not Popp was mentally ill when he committed the crimes.

Shortly after the slayings, members of Popp's family came forward and told our ABC affiliate in Milwaukee, WISN 12 NEWS, that they'd been concerned about Popp's mental state for nearly a decade. Popp's mother told police she was afraid of him as he expressed fears about witchcraft, demons and people who were trying to kill him. In one exam, Popp reportedly didn't know what planet he was on.

If jurors find Popp to be mentally ill, he would be committed for life to a mental health facility. If they find him sane, Popp will be sentenced to life in prison.