The Community Table names Eau Claire native as new executive director

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Michelle Koehn is the new executive director of The Community Table. She began her new role November 1.

“We are looking forward to having Michelle Koehn lead our organization”, said Ben Franko, president of the board of directors. “Michelle’s business acumen and experience in the non-profit and philanthropic sector will serve our organization well as we work toward improving our organization’s current financial footing and develop a strategic plan for 2018.”

The Community Table operates a budget of approximately $400,000 and is largely funded by grants and individual donors. There was a drop in donations in 2017, and the organization is currently in the red, as News 18 previously reported.. The Community Table is seeking donations that will directly support the organization’s mission of serving nutritious meals to children, families and individuals in need.

“I am passionate about The Community Table’s mission of abating food insecurity in our region," Koehn said. "I’m proud to be part of a community that supports this important need. I look forward to meeting with donors, sponsors and volunteers – and all those who are passionate about fighting hunger."

Koehn is a graduate of Regis High School. She holds a BA from University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a master’s degree from Sarah Lawrence College. She previously served as the executive director of Sculpture Tour, and prior to that worked in corporate communications in New York and San Francisco.

