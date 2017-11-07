You could be exposed to fentanyl every day without even knowing it

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Fentanyl is a drug nearly 100 times as potent as heroin, and it's becoming more and more of a concern in our society.



Now, a viral Facebook post includes a suggestion from a police chief, saying the drug residue could even be on our shopping cart handles.

The Ohio police chief said it can be important to wipe off your cart when shopping at a store that offers cart wipes.

News 18 reached out to the Eau Claire Police Department to see if they've ever heard of anything like this, or if residents in Eau Claire should be concerned.

Officer Bridget Coit said while it's possible for drug residue to be on a cart handle, it's highly unlikely.

"Typically where we have seen the airborne cases, have been in cases where it's affected first responders, such as law enforcement or EMS personnel, when they are responding to a call that maybe involves somebody that is overdosed on fentanyl or another substance," Officer Coit explained.

Officer Coit added the likelihood of getting exposed to substances like fentanyl would be higher if you were somewhere where fentanyl is used in that environment.