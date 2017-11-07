Do you know how to care for a loved one with Alzheimer's?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In Wisconsin, 110,000 people are suffering from Alzheimer's disease and nearly 200,000 more are taking care of a loved one with the disease, according to the most recent data from The Alzheimer's Association.

At the Alzheimer's Association Fall Caregiver Conference in Eau Claire on Tuesday, caretakers learned about new skills when dealing with patients battling Alzheimer's and how to build support groups with others looking after those with dementia.

Some of the presentations included information about dealing with both diabetes and dementia, and assisted living opportunities for Alzheimer's patients.

"This is a hard disease," said Alzheimer's Association Outreach Specialist, Sharlene Bellefeuille. "It's a challenge, it's an expensive disease. So, we're looking at what our resources are as a professional caregiver. We want to do the best job possible. We want a quality of life for the people that we care for, and that only happens if you understand the disease process."

Signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's include short term memory loss, mental decline and disorientation.

Bellefeuille said if you, or a loved one, have what could be early symptoms of Alzheimer's, you should get check by a professional as soon as possible.