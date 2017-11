(WQOW) - Prison time was ordered Tuesday for a Wisconsin man accused of sexual assault.



Brian Anglin, from River Falls, was charged in 2015 with repeatedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl. She said he also threatened to burn her with a lighter if she told anyone.



As part of a plea bargain, the sexual assault charge was dismissed, but considered at sentencing, along with two convictions for bail jumping.



Anglin will spend six years behind bars.