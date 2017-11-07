Veterans get a smile at Marshfield Clinic Dental Center

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Veterans in the Chippewa Valley now have a resource for getting the dental care they need.

Sam Pusateri is a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He said he couldn't afford dental insurance, and the VA put him on a waiting list thousands of people long.



Tuesday, he was finally able to get back in the dentist's chair, thanks to the Family Health Center program at Marshfield Clinic.



It's an insurance-type program that helps veterans, and other low income individuals get the care they need.



Pusateri said getting care like this makes him feel like his service really did matter.



"I was proud of it, but I didn't want to show it, because in the 60s, people were against the war," he said. "I made a vow, if ever I see a veteran, to shake his hand and say 'thank you for your service', because nobody said that to me."



Pusateri said he's sharing his story so other veterans seek out the help they need. You can find more information about this program here.

