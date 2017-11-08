UPDATE: Charges filed against man who allegedly threatened people inside Eau Claire bar

UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Charges were filed Thursday against a man police said threatened people with a gun inside a Water Street bar last November.

The criminal complaint said before 11 p.m. November 7, someone spotted a man with a gun inside The Pickle bar, and threatened people with it.

After a short chase around the bar, and beer garden, authorities arrested 28-year-old Deandre Vales.

He's now charged with eight crimes, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, and pointing a firearm at another.

His next court date is March 29

Posted November 2017

UPDATE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department has released the name of the man involved in a disturbance at The Pickle Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to The Pickle for a man with a gun. The caller reported that Deandre L Vales, 22, began to argue with them inside the bar, pulled a pistol and threatened them with it.



While officers were en route, Vales was still in the bar with the gun in his hand arguing with other patrons. Officers arrived and entered to confront Vales.



Vales fled into the back beer garden and was confronted by additional officers. Vales threw a loaded 9mm to the ground as he exited the back door. He was taken into custody and the pistol was recovered by police.

Officer Bridget Coit said the suspect was argumentative with police at first, before being taken into custody.



"Obviously, this was a very dangerous situation for the reporting party, other patrons in the establishment and our officers responding," Coit said. "Obviously, public safety is one of our number one concerns, and so we are glad everyone is safe in this situation and that Vales was taken into custody without incident and without anybody being hurt."



The Eau Claire Police Department said Vales has been charged with endangering safety by intoxicated use of a firearm, 2nd degree reckless endangering, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and a probation officer hold.



UWEC Police also assisted on this case.



Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A man is in police custody after making threats with a gun late Tuesday night.

According to Eau Claire Police, they responded to a call shortly before 11 p.m. for a man threatening people with a gun at the Pickle bar in downtown Eau Claire. Police cleared the bar and were able to arrest the suspect without incident.

Police say no one was hurt during the incident, and they will be releasing more information Wednesday.

Stick with News 18 on air and online for the latest.

