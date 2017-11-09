Altoona man avoids prison after pleading guilty to child sexual assault

UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Altoona man, charged with sexually assaulting three girls, will avoid prison time as part of a plea deal.

Brady Baumgarten, 18, was accused of having sex with three 14-year-old girls at an Eau Claire home. Two of the alleged victims told police they believed Baumgarten gave them chlamydia.

Friday, he pleaded guilty to three counts of 4th degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor, in exchange for three felony charges being dropped. Jon Theisen was the judge in the case.

Baumgarten recently moved to Altoona from Galesville.

