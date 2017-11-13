Augusta man pleads guilty to repeated sexual assault of a child

UPDATE:

Clark County (WQOW) - An Augusta man charged with three felonies connected to the sexual assault of a child, pleaded guilty to one of the counts.

Thursday in Clark County, Gary Watenphul pleaded guilty to repeated sexual assault of the same child.

The two other counts will be considered during his sentencing July 5.

Watenphul, who was already on the sex offender registry, could face up to 106 years in prison.



Posted November 2017

Clark County (WQOW) -- A registered sex offender has been charged with three felonies, including repeated sexual assault of the same child in Clark County.



An arrest warrant has been issued for Gary Watenphul in connection to the case.



According to police, Watenphul admitted to sexually assaulting a six year old girl on multiple occasions. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Watenphul had previously been charged with a sex crime and was on the Sex Offender Registry.



If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 106 years in prison.