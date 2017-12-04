UPDATE: Bones found in Barron Co show gunshot wound to the head

UPDATE:

Barron County (WQOW) - A study of bones found in Barron County shows new details, including how the person possibly died.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, the bones are likely from a white or Asian male between the age of 33-55 and around 5'8" tall. The person had a gunshot wound to the head.

The next step is to find, and remove, the DNA and upload the information to the Unidentified Humans Remains Index and a missing person index.

There are no missing person cases in Barron County at this time.

Posted December 4, 2017

Barron County (WQOW) - On December 3, 2017, a subject called the sheriff’s department stating his dog had brought home what looked like the partial remains of a human skull.



Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area south of Barron on 10th Ave and identified the skull as what was believed to be a human skull. A search of a wooded area near the house was conducted and the skeletal remains of a body were discovered.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, the Barron County Medical Examiner, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in MN are all assisting with the case to determine more information on if it is a male or female, how long it have been there and any other way to determine the identification of the remains.

At this time, Barron County has no missing person cases and we are contacting surrounding counties as to other missing person cases. Per Chris Fitzgerald, Barron County Sheriff