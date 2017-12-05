Man going to prison after bizarre drunk driving case in Lake Hallie

UPDATE:

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - A man arrested in a bizarre drunk driving chase in Lake Hallie is going to prison.

When Brian Nelson was pulled over for a traffic stop in December, he told the officers his name was Kathy. Then, police said he turned off his headlights and drove away, driving through yards at up to 70 mph.



When he was caught, he claimed to be deaf, despite having conversations with some people.

Wednesday, Nelson pleaded guilty to seventh offense drunk driving. Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson gave him three years in prison.

Posted December 2017

Lake Hallie (Press Release) - A Lake Hallie man is behind bars after driving drunk and leading police on a high speed chase, according to police.

Brian E Nelson, 36, was eventually arrested and charged with operating while Intoxicated 6th offense, with another current pending 6th offense case, felony fleeing from traffic officers, resisting arrest and felony bail jumping violation. He was also issued traffic citations for reckless driving and operating without required lamps to be lit.

On Monday December 4, 2017 at about 7:32 p.m. Lake Hallie Police stopped a vehicle on 130th Street at 38rd Avenue for a vehicle registration violation.

Upon contact the driver identified himself as “Kathy” which would be the name of his mother and registered owner of the car. There were no other occupants in the vehicle and the defendant was operating a Honda Civic.

After the officers made initial contact with the driver and as they were returning to their patrol vehicle, the driver turned off his headlamps and sped away from the traffic stop. The vehicle fled turning onto 38th Ave traveling into what is referred to as the Horgan Addition subdivision. During that time the vehicle was observed travelling between 55 and 70 mph and was observed to drive through at least one residential yard. The defendant worked his way back to his residence located on 43rd Avenue and while doing so maintained a speed estimated at 40 to 50mph in 25mph zones. The defendant drove through several backyards and a corn field to reach his residence at the dead end of 43rd Avenue and ultimately parked his car in the driveway.

As the defendant attempted to walk away from officers he was stopped and he refused to co-operate hiding his hands and kicking his feet. The defendant was tased and he physically resisted attempts to load him in the police vehicle.

Once in the police vehicle he was transported to the hospital for a blood draw as it was believed he was legally intoxicated. At the hospital the defendant had to be carried into the hospital and refused consent for the blood draw so a search warrant was obtained. While at the hospital the defendant attempted numerous times to physically trip the officers and claimed he was legally deaf, despite having conversations with people.

The defendant told officers that he would physically resist attempts to secure his blood. The defendant did resist officers and hospital staff but a blood draw was conducted without anyone being injured including the defendant.