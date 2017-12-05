New charges against EC man accused of sexual assaulting step-daughter's friend

UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man accused of sexually assaulting his step-daughter's friend during a sleep-over now faces charges of assaulting two other girls as well.

Robert Charbonneau was back in court Tuesday on charges of repeated sexual assault of a child.

Last year, a girl said he tucked her in several different times on the same night, and touched her inappropriately each time.

Detectives have since talked to two other girls, both under the age of twelve, who said he did the same thing to them on numerous occasions.



Charbonneau remains free on bond. He returns to court March 28.



Posted: December 2017

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Charges of child sexual assault were filed Tuesday against a rural Eau Claire man accused of assaulting his step-daughter's friend during a sleep-over. The girl told investigators she was sleeping in the same room with her friend and the girl's sister.

Robert Charbonneau went into to the room and tucked her in. She said he did that three times during the night, touching her inappropriately.

Charbonneau told detectives he tucked the girl in out of habit, even though she's not his child. When asked why, he replied his house gets cold. Detectives reminded him this happened in July.

Charbonneau later conceded his urges got the best of him, and that he made a conscious decision to do what he did. He also talked about trying to stop looking at porn, saying if he didn't his wife would divorce him.