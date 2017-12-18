UPDATE: Salvation Army doubles donations in a week, still halfway from goal

UPDATE: With Christmas over, the red kettle bells are quiet this week, but the Salvation Army says it's still nearly half way from its goal.

Last week we told you the Salvation Army was still about $100,000 short of meeting its goal. Organizers were hoping to raise $150,000 through the Red Kettle Campaign this year.

The campaign ended on Dec. 23, and while staff have two more days of counting, Tuesday the organization said just over $84,000 was raised, which is almost double the amount from last week.

The bell ringing may be over but there are still ways to help Salvation Army. If you are interested in helping, click here for information.



Eau Claire (WQOW) -- With just one week until Christmas, the Salvation Army of the Greater Chippewa Valley is working harder than ever to raise money for people in need through its annual Red Kettle campaign.



So far this year, bell ringers in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls have raised about $42,000. That's a great chuck of change, but falls short of the $150,000 goal.



The money earned by bell ringers stays in our community and helps people cover the costs of big things, like rent after receiving an eviction notice, and simple things, like bus tokens.



That's why Amanda Radle, the group's Social Services Director, told News 18 it's vital they meet their mark.



"Really the Red Kettle campaign is our budget for the next year, you know, to supplement the gas voucher program and the rental assistance and the energy assistance," Radle said. "That's why the red kettles are so important this time of the year."



Radle also told News 18 she believes their total is down this year, because it's been harder for volunteers to sign up for shifts. She said they switched to a new registration website and people haven't been able to navigate it as easily.



If you and your family would like to help the Salvation Army of the Greater Chippewa Valley reach their goal, follow the link to sign up as a bell ringer.



The Red Kettle campaign runs until Saturday, December 23 and dozens of volunteers are still needed for multiple shifts.