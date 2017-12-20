Woo's Pagoda transported for restoration in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An iconic piece of Eau Claire was moved to its new home on Friday.



Woo's Pagoda was loaded up and transported to rural Eau Claire, where it will be restored. The person taking on the project has asked to remain anonymous, but did say that restoring the structure could take a few years.



Once the restoration is complete, the pagoda will once again be accessible to the public.





Eau Claire (WQOW) - After much community support, the Chippewa Valley Museum had a private party step-up to take on the project of restoring the pagoda from Woo's Pagoda.

The pagoda will be relocated to a rural private property. Once restored, the new owner will be make it accessible to the public. The Chippewa Valley Museum would like to thank the community for coming together for fundraisers and awareness.

The pagoda will be moved December 21 or 22, depending upon weather and availability of transportation equipment. Carrie Ronnander with the museum could not disclose who will be taking the pagoda