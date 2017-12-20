Keeping your home safe from intruders during the holidays

During the winter months there is normally an uptick with car thefts and home invasions. If you plan on leaving your home for the holidays, Eau Claire Police Department Public Information Officer, Kyle Roder, said by simply following these tips may help keep your house safe while you're away.

Roder said you should always make sure you lock your windows up as well as your doors before you leave. He said it is smart to alert a trusted neighbor that you are going to be out of town so they can watch your house while you're away.

Self timers in your house to turn your lights or television on and off when you are not home and also help prevent potential home intruders from breaking in because it can make it look like you're following your "regular schedule."

Many apps on your smart phone can assist with home security as well. Roder said it's a good idea to look into home apps on your phone.

You should have someone pick up your mail and newspapers so your mailbox doesn't overflow. A full mailbox can be a sign to invaders that no one is home.

With snow in the future forecast, it's also a good idea to have someone shovel your driveway or at least have someone drive on it so it looks like someone is home.