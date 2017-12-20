New apartments, commercial space to take place of former Huebsch building

Eau Claire (WQOW)- It was once home to the Huebsch Laundry Co. Then developers planned to turn it in to a restaurant. When that fell through, luxurious condos were set to go up in its place. Now those plans have changed again.

As News 18 reported last year when the Huebsch building came down, JCap Real Estate had planned to build upscale condos in its place. Now the real estate company plans to build a mixed-use building with 140 apartments and commercial space underneath. Plans also include a plaza and parking lot. The project change did not come because of no interest, JCap staff said they already have 30 reservations for condo buyers. Staff said the project did not get enough TIF funding. Construction costs made the project infeasible.

Staff said construction is still expected to start this spring and should take about 18 months.