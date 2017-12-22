Adopt-A-Pet: Glinda

Meet our Pet of the Day: Glinda!

Glinda came to the shelter the first time with another female adult and six kittens. Glinda was in foster care, then returned back to the shelter at no fault of her own. She is a petite but plump 11/2 year old striped calico spayed female. She tolerates other cats and is currently being housed in the shelter's cat colony room. Glinda loves to be pet, especially chin scratches and belly rubs. The belly rubs really get her into a playful mood. Cat wands are her favorite toy.

If you're interested in Glinda, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.