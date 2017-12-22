12/22: The Oz Run

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It may be a bit chilly out to think about doing a 5k, but organizers of the Oz Run are reminding you of their event now.

The Oz Run is a Charity Non-Profit run, a 1/2 Marathon and 5K raising money for Irvine Park and other organizations in the area. In the last 4 years over $36,000 have been raised for Irvine Park, Feed My People Food Bank, Wisconsin Veterans Association, Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls, 4-H, and last year the Chippewa Falls Barrier Free Playground.

For the next race, money will go to Irvine Park, but also K-9 Units in the area.

This will be the 5th annual Oz Run. And something new is the Munchkin Mile, which will be for the little ones. Also, in honor of the K-9 Units dogs will be allowed on the run as long as they are leashed.

The run is Saturday May 26 (the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend). The 1/2 Marathon starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K waves start at 8:30 a.m.

