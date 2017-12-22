MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin's unemployment rate is the lowest since 1999.



The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that the unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in November was down 0.2 percentage points from October. The national unemployment rate in November was 4.1 percent.



The state rate is the lowest it's been since November 1999. The number of private-sector jobs increased by 2,800 between October and November.



The report comes as Foxconn Technology Group moves ahead with locating a display-screen factory in the state that could employ up to 13,000 people.



Gov. Scott Walker has said finding workers for available jobs across the state is a top priority. He is asking the Legislature to approve a nearly $7 million marketing campaign targeting young workers in Chicago, Detroit and the Twin Cities.