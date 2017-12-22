One man killed, another hurt in Chippewa County crash Thursday

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - One person was killed and another was hurt in a Chippewa County crash Thursday night.

The sheriff's office says it happened at about 7:30 on County Highway DD at 190th Avenue, in Auburn. The report says the vehicle was going “at a high rate of speed” when it missed a curve and ended up in a ditch, rolling several times.

Authorities say the driver, 26-year-old Seth Larson, was taken to the hospital and later died. He wasn't wearing a seat belt. Authorities say the passenger, 18-year-old Jeffery Johnson, did wear a seat belt, and had minor injuries.

Authorities believe speed contributed to the crash.