Humane associations warn against giving pets as presents, recommend gift certificates

MADISON (WQOW) - A lot of people want to give pets as gifts this time of year, but Wisconsin humane societies have other suggestions.

Most humane associations warn against giving pets as presents, because the new owner doesn't get to pick out the furry friend themselves, and go through the process to make sure they're a right match. Plus, the recipient may not even want, or be ready for, a new pet.

Dane County Humane Society officials tell our Madison sister station they recommend a gift certificate to the shelter. That way you can find a pet that best matches your whole family.

Lots of humane associations have specials around the holidays, so you can even get your new furry family member for a deal.