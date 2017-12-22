JUST IN: Eau Claire's outdoor skating rinks won't open as planne - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

JUST IN: Eau Claire's outdoor skating rinks won't open as planned

Posted:
By Savanna Tomei, Evening Anchor
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Officials have to wait to open Eau Claire's seven skating rinks because of recent weather patterns. 

Warmer weather, plus some light snow, have made it difficult for officials to flood and freeze the rinks, The Parks and Recreation department announced Friday. Boyd, Demmler, Pinehurst, Putnam Heights, Roosevelt, Oakwood Hills, and Sam Davey rinks will stay closed until further notice. They were set to open December 26.

Pinehurst will open for hill activities (sledding, skiing, snowboarding) on December 26. 

