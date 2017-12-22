Mabel Tainter employee suspended amid sexual assault allegations

Menomonie (WQOW) - An employee of the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts has been suspended amid sexual assault allegations.

According to a news release from the theater, the Board of Directors was informed of an incident regarding one of the Mabel Tainter employees. Police were called to the theater on December 9th around 2 a.m. for a sexual assault allegation against an employee. Mabel Tainter says the Menomonie Police Department is investigating and the incident did not involve a minor.

The theater says the employee in question was suspended by the Board of Directors and will stay suspended until the investigation has been completed and the employee is either cleared of charges of prosecuted.

"We take any kind of legal allegations very seriously and moved to suspend the employee as soon as we were informed," incoming Board President Andrew Mercil said.

The identity of the victim and the employee are currently being withheld until the Menomonie Police Department completes their investigation.