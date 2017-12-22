UPDATE: One arrested after disturbance at Lambeau Field - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

UPDATE: One arrested after disturbance at Lambeau Field

By Savanna Tomei, Evening Anchor
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay's police chief says one person is in custody after a disturbance that drew numerous law enforcement and emergency agencies to Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Police say they responded early Friday afternoon to a "possible disturbance with a vehicle" at the stadium where the Green Bay Packers play.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith tells the Green Bay Press-Gazette one person was arrested. He said no weapons were involved and no one was hurt.
Pictures on WLUK-TV show police cars at the scene and a couple of crashed vehicles - including a van that appeared backed onto the hood of a smaller vehicle.

Police plan an afternoon news conference.

The Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau on Saturday night.

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - There's a heavy police presence, including the bomb squad, at Lambeau Field Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident involved a vehicle. They've put crime scene tape around the area. 

Officials are asking people to stay away from the area until further notice. 

This is a developing story. We'll update this post when we know more. 

