UPDATE: One arrested after disturbance at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay's police chief says one person is in custody after a disturbance that drew numerous law enforcement and emergency agencies to Lambeau Field in Green Bay.



Police say they responded early Friday afternoon to a "possible disturbance with a vehicle" at the stadium where the Green Bay Packers play.



Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith tells the Green Bay Press-Gazette one person was arrested. He said no weapons were involved and no one was hurt.

Pictures on WLUK-TV show police cars at the scene and a couple of crashed vehicles - including a van that appeared backed onto the hood of a smaller vehicle.



Police plan an afternoon news conference.



The Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau on Saturday night.

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - There's a heavy police presence, including the bomb squad, at Lambeau Field Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident involved a vehicle. They've put crime scene tape around the area.

Officials are asking people to stay away from the area until further notice.

