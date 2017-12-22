Alternatives to non-recyclable gift wrap to try this season

If you still have a few presents to wrap to put under your tree before Christmas, you may want to think of other gift wrapping alternatives to help the environment.

Many of the generic wrapper paper used around the holidays is not recyclable.

Experts told News 18 on Friday that gift wrap is filled with lots of saturated dyes and plastic, especially the shiny paper.

Regular wrapping paper should go in the garbage along with unusable bags and bows, but there are other festive alternatives you could try this year.

"There's a new trend using fabric as wrapping and it looks really, really pretty. Or newspapers if you have somebody that likes to particularly joke around, use the comic section for them. I've seen using old maps used, which is kind of cool and or try using brown bags from grocery stores and letting kids color them," Meghan Thomason, Recycling Coordinator for Eau Claire County said.

Thomason said if you're using gift wrap this year, gravitate towards purchasing and using the material that is made from 100% recyclable paper.