New data shows meth cases aren't declining in Eau Claire

The major drug epidemic in Wisconsin has hit the Chippewa Valley hard over the past few years, and new data shows meth use isn't easing up in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department compiled all of the meth-related numbers from the past year through November, and most of the statistics stayed steady.

In 2016, 318 people were identified as involved with meth and that number is exactly the same this year.

Two thirds of the people charge with meth-related crimes were men, while one third were women.

"A recent study put out by the FBI confirmed that this is a long term issue for our community. The study had indicated that it's going to be about 5 to 10 years until we start seeing a decrease," Officer Bridget Coit with the Eau Claire Police Department said.

Officials are often dealing with repeat offenders. In fact, with 27 meth cases in November, alone, 11 of them were familiar faces.

The big question is, how can we stop the epidemic?

Coit said, the community can be the officers' eyes and ears and that police can't solve the meth problem alone.

If you have any tips, police ask that you share with them any information you have.