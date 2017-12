Osseo (WQOW) -- Osseo-Fairchild High School was put on lockdown Friday, after a report of a possible weapons violation on school grounds.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. The Osseo Police Department responded and took someone into custody without incident. After interviewing the suspect, they escorted that person off of school grounds. No names were released.



Police turned the case over to the Trempealeau County District Attorney's office for possible charges.