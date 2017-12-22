HS Sports - Friday

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
Heart O'North
SPOONER 41
BLOOMER 67
Payton Dachel: (BHS): 24 points, becomes Bloomer's all-time leading scorer
Dachel on the record: "We knew coming into the game that it was just going to be the same old game, and if it happens, it happens, and thankfully tonight happened. Obviously it's a huge accomplishment, and obviously being the only one in Bloomer High School, and it being a goal of everyone's to get to that point, I'm just thankful for all of my teammates, and this opportunity to get this far and have this accomplishment."
CUMBERLAND 54
CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER 39
BARRON 42
NORTHWESTERN 44
HAYWARD 53
LADYSMITH 30
Non-Conference
CLEAR LAKE 59
McDONELL CENTRAL 54
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
Non-Conference
CLEAR LAKE 51
McDONELL CENTRAL 55
MENOMONIE 60
LA CROSSE CENTRAL 39
HUDSON 53
D.C. EVEREST 62
Eastern Cloverbelt
COLBY 62
SPENCER 32