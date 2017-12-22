HS Sports - Friday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Friday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Payton Dachel scores 24 points, and becomes the all-time leading scorer for Bloomer High School Payton Dachel scores 24 points, and becomes the all-time leading scorer for Bloomer High School
The Macks fall to Clear Lake The Macks fall to Clear Lake
Payton Swoboda leads the break, as the Macks edge the Warriors Payton Swoboda leads the break, as the Macks edge the Warriors
Menomonie rolls past Logan Menomonie rolls past Logan

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
Heart O'North

SPOONER   41
BLOOMER   67
Payton Dachel: (BHS): 24 points, becomes Bloomer's all-time leading scorer

Dachel on the record: "We knew coming into the game that it was just going to be the same old game, and if it happens, it happens, and thankfully tonight happened. Obviously it's a huge accomplishment, and obviously being the only one in Bloomer High School, and it being a goal of everyone's to get to that point, I'm just thankful for all of my teammates, and this opportunity to get this far and have this accomplishment."

CUMBERLAND   54
CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER   39

BARRON   42
NORTHWESTERN   44

HAYWARD   53
LADYSMITH   30

Non-Conference

CLEAR LAKE   59
McDONELL CENTRAL   54

GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
Non-Conference

CLEAR LAKE   51
McDONELL CENTRAL   55

MENOMONIE   60
LA CROSSE CENTRAL   39

HUDSON   53
D.C. EVEREST   62

Eastern Cloverbelt

COLBY   62
SPENCER   32

