HS Sports - Friday

BOYS HS BASKETBALL

Heart O'North

SPOONER 41

BLOOMER 67

Payton Dachel: (BHS): 24 points, becomes Bloomer's all-time leading scorer

Dachel on the record: "We knew coming into the game that it was just going to be the same old game, and if it happens, it happens, and thankfully tonight happened. Obviously it's a huge accomplishment, and obviously being the only one in Bloomer High School, and it being a goal of everyone's to get to that point, I'm just thankful for all of my teammates, and this opportunity to get this far and have this accomplishment."

CUMBERLAND 54

CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER 39

BARRON 42

NORTHWESTERN 44

HAYWARD 53

LADYSMITH 30

Non-Conference

CLEAR LAKE 59

McDONELL CENTRAL 54

GIRLS HS BASKETBALL

Non-Conference

CLEAR LAKE 51

McDONELL CENTRAL 55

MENOMONIE 60

LA CROSSE CENTRAL 39

HUDSON 53

D.C. EVEREST 62

Eastern Cloverbelt

COLBY 62

SPENCER 32