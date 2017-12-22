Associated Bank to raise minimum hourly wage to $15

Green Bay based Associated Bank announced plans today to raise their employees minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Currently, Associated Bank pays their employees a minimum of $10 an hour. In addition to the raise, the bank plans to pay a one time bonus of $500 to all hourly employees.
The company credits the recently approved GOP tax reform legislation for the benefit to employees. The tax bill cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.
Associated Bank operates multiple branches in the Midwest, including three locations in Eau Claire.
