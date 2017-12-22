Mondovi native has new beginning after cancer battle

Grafton (WQOW) -- A Mondovi native, in a battle with cancer, gets and early Christmas present this year.



Erik Kopp had just become a volunteer firefighter when he began the fight of his life. He was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of bile duct cancer. While his body fought the cancer, Kopp fought fires and continued training.



This summer, he learned his cancer was in remission. His surgeon said he knew a liver transplant would give Kopp the best chance to beat his cancer.



"The stars aligned," said Dr. Ajay Sahjapal. "An organ became available. It was good match for Erik, and it worked out. Someone was looking out for him in that regard."



Kopp said his main reason for getting up in the morning is his wife and kids, and this stroke of luck, feel like a new beginning. He plans to continue to fight fires and hopes his story inspires others to become organ donors.

