Chippewa Valley preps for Christmas cold snap

Chippewa Valley residents braced for sub-zero temperatures as they wrapped up their Christmas shopping Saturday.

WQOW Stormtracker 18 meteorologists say temperatures will drop to single digits tonight, rising to near 20° Sunday. But Christmas Day will bring morning temps near or just above zero, dropping below zero during the afternoon. A light dusting of snow is possible as the cold front that's bringing the arctic air moves across the area Sunday afternoon and overnight. Accumulations will likely range from just a trace to maybe a half inch. No travel difficulties are expected due to the snow.

Wind chills Christmas Day are expected to range from -15 to -25 degrees, dropping as low as -30° by Tuesday morning, which will have actual temperatures in the teens below zero with afternoon highs only topping out near zero. The arctic air will remain through the rest of 2017.

